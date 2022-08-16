Crimea Declares State of Emergency in Dzhankoi District After Blast - Governor

SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2022) Crimean head Sergey Aksenov on Tuesday declared a regional state of emergency in the Dzhankoi district of Crimea after a military warehouse was damaged in a suspected act of sabotage.

Earlier on Tuesday, a fire broke out at a fenced ammunition storage area in the Maiske village of Dhzankoi, prompting the detonation of ammunition stored there.

The Russian defense ministry said later that the warehouse was damaged due to sabotage, adding that no one received serious injuries. The detonation of the munition resulted in damage to power lines, a power plant, a railway track, and a number of residential buildings.

"We are in a state of emergency mode," Aksenov told journalists.

Aksenov's press office explained that the state of emergency has been declared at the regional level as the blast affected several villages in the Dzhankoi district.