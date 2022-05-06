UrduPoint.com

Crimea, DPR To Build Economic Relations With Kherson - DPR Head

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 06, 2022 | 06:26 PM

Crimea, DPR to Build Economic Relations With Kherson - DPR Head

Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) leader Denis Pushilin said on Friday that the DRP and Crimea are interested in developing economic ties with Kherson region

KHERSON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2022) Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) leader Denis Pushilin said on Friday that the DRP and Crimea are interested in developing economic ties with Kherson region.

Pushilin and United Russia party General Council Secretary Andrey Turchak have arrived in Kherson, a Sputnik correspondent reported earlier in the day.

"It is very important for us that life is restored in the Kherson region in all areas. There is, of course, serious support from the Crimea, and from the Donetsk People's Republic. Economic relations will be built at the systemic level," Pushilin said.

Pushilin also said that the DPR is interested in agricultural products of the Kherson region, adding that there is demand for raw materials.

