SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2021) Crimean parliament speaker Vladimir Konstantinov said that Crimeans are expecting a visit by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, which will give a start to the development of joint projects.

Lukashenko earlier said in an interview with RIA Novosti that he intends to visit Crimea, and there is an agreement with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Lukashenko said Crimea became de facto and de jure Russian after the 2014 referendum, and added that his visit would mean the recognition of the peninsula as part of Russia.

"We saw the Belarusian president's public reaction to the invitation to Crimea, now we are waiting. I am convinced that this will happen and give a start to joint projects needed both by us and citizens of friendly Belarus," Konstantinov told Sputnik.