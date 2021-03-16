UrduPoint.com
Crimea Forever With Russia, West Cannot Change That - Lavrov

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 16th March 2021 | 11:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2021) The reunification of Crimea with Russia took place in full accordance with international law, the peninsula is forever a part of Russia, and the West, led by the United States, cannot change this, meanwhile, worldwide interest in developing ties with the region is growing, which Moscow will encourage, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.

"Seven years ago ” in full compliance with international law ” you spoke in favor of the peninsula's entry into the Russian Federation. This form of realization of the right of peoples to self-determination enshrined in the UN Charter has become the only way to protect the interests, dignity, life of the Crimeans against the background of threats from nationalists and neo-Nazis who came to power in Kiev as a result of an unconstitutional armed coup," Lavrov said in his speech on the Crimea 24 tv channel.

He noted that he was glad to have the opportunity to address the Crimeans on the eve of the seventh anniversary of the reunification of the peninsula with Russia.

"The fate and future of Crimea is forever with Russia. Whether someone likes it or not. No action by Western states, led by the United States, can change this reality ” neither from the international legal, nor from the political, nor from the moral point of view. On its part, our diplomacy will continue to carry on vigorous work to consolidate in the minds of foreign partners the realities associated with the return of the peninsula home," Lavrov said.

"I am glad that today there is a growing interest in the development of relations with Crimea, which is attended by representatives of foreign social, political, business, scientific, parliamentary circles. They can see firsthand the commitment of its residents to the free choice made in March 2014 and how the reality differs from the descriptions that sometimes flash in the biased Western media. We will continue to encourage such contacts and exchanges in every possible way," Lavrov said.

