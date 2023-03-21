UrduPoint.com

Crimea Head Says Air Defense Responded In Area Of Dzhankoi, One Person Injured

Sumaira FH Published March 21, 2023 | 01:50 AM

SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2023) Air defense was activated in the area of Dzhankoi, one person was injured, the consequences are being assessed, the head of Crimea, Sergey Aksyonov, said.

"Air defense worked in the Dzhankoi area.

According to preliminary data, the wreckage damaged a household and a store. Unfortunately, one person was injured. Deputy Chairman of the Council of Ministers of the Republic of Crimea Igor Nikolayevich Mikhailichenko left for the scene. The consequences are now being assessed, decisions on compensation will be made. I am at work place, coordinating the work of all departments," Aksyonov said on Telegram.

