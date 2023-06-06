Crimea Head Says Water Intake May Become More Difficult After Kakhovka Dam Destruction

SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th June, 2023) Crimea will not be affected by the flooding caused by the destruction of the Nova Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant, however the water intake from the North Crimean Canal may become more difficult, the region's head, Sergey Aksyonov, said on Tuesday.

"Regarding the situation over the explosion at the Kakhovka hydroelectric power station. There is no threat of flooding in Crimea. However, there is a risk that the North Crimean Canal will become shallow," Aksyonov said on Telegram.

He noted that reservoirs in Crimea are currently 80% full, and there is more than enough drinking water.

The head of region's committee on water management and land reclamation, Vladislav Maslyanik, specified that bulk water reservoirs in Crimea are 65% full, and natural reservoirs are 87% full.

The total volume of water in all reservoirs is 281.8 million cubic meters, he said.

The official also said that water demand of private consumers and enterprises in Crimea are fully satisfied.

Earlier in the day, Nova Kakhovka Mayor Vladimir Leontyev told Sputnik that the upper part of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant was destroyed by shelling, noting that the reservoir's dam itself was not destroyed. The city authorities later said that the structure of the dam was partially destroyed by shelling, causing the destruction of three spans under water pressure.