Crimea Head Says Western Sanctions Failed To Undermine Peninsula's Economy

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sat 23rd November 2019 | 09:54 PM

Crimea Head Says Western Sanctions Failed to Undermine Peninsula's Economy

The Western sanctions have failed to damage the economy of the Crimean Peninsula, Sergei Aksyonov, the head of the Republic of Crimea, said in a video, posted on his Facebook page on Saturday

SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2019) The Western sanctions have failed to damage the economy of the Crimean Peninsula, Sergei Aksyonov, the head of the Republic of Crimea, said in a video, posted on his Facebook page on Saturday.

"We are trying to break the sanctions barriers. For Crimea, the sanctions mostly mean lost opportunities. Before 2014, there have been no real foreign investments to Crimea, so we essentially have lost nothing," Aksyonov said addressing the students of the Moscow State Institute of International Relations' school of Governance and politics.

Aksyonov also touched upon the current Ukrainian authorities' policy toward the peninsula.

"Unfortunately, in Ukraine the senility is exacerbating. Today the situation remains unchanged.

We see that everything is being evaluated from a single viewpoint, [which is] how to harm us and harm the Russian Crimea the most, how to prevent it from developing and erect the maximum [number of ] barriers," he added.

The peninsula rejoined Russia after nearly 96 percent of voters had supported the move in the March 2014 referendum. The majority of Western countries, as well as Ukraine, have not recognized the referendum results and placed sanctions on Russia. Moscow has repeatedly stated that Crimea's residents decided to rejoin Russia through a democratic procedure, as the referendum was conducted in compliance with international law. According to President Vladimir Putin, the issue of the peninsula's territorial belonging is "historically closed."

