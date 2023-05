(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Russian air defense forces have shot down two strike drones over Crimea, Oleg Kryuchkov, an adviser to Head of Crimea Sergey Aksyonov, said on Wednesday

SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2023) The Russian air defense forces have shot down two strike drones over Crimea, Oleg Kryuchkov, an adviser to Head of Crimea Sergey Aksyonov, said on Wednesday.

"Air defense forces shot down two strike drones," the official wrote on his Telegram channel.