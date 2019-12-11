UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Crimea Invites UN Mission To Visit Peninsula - Lawmaker

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 11th December 2019 | 08:30 AM

Crimea Invites UN Mission to Visit Peninsula - Lawmaker

SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2019) A visit of a UN mission to Crimea would allow to prevent the further spread of misinformation at the international level and recover the undermined authority of this organization, Yury Gempel, the head of the Crimean parliament's committee on inter-ethnic relations and public diplomacy, told Sputnik.

The UN General Assembly adopted on Monday a draft resolution sponsored by Ukraine on the issue of militarization of Crimean peninsula as 63 member states voted in favor of the resolution, 19 member states voted against and 66 abstained.

The draft resolution ” dubbed "Problem of the Militarization of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the City of Sevastopol, Ukraine, as well as Parts of the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov" ” urges Russia to end immediately what it calls is a "temporary occupation" of the Crimean Peninsula and withdraw its military forces.

"The United Nations has been adopting various provocative resolutions on Crimea over the past five years, which are full of misinformation.

The time has come to put an end to all this. The United Nations should remember the principles on which this organization was created and send a mission to Crimea. This will allow not only to verify the legality of the reunification of Crimea with Russia, but also to recover the undermined authority of the organization," Gempel said.

According to him, Crimeans are ready to provide a hospitable high level reception to the UN mission if such a visit is coordinated by the Russian Foreign Ministry.

Crimea rejoined Russia after nearly 97 percent of voters supported the move in a referendum held in March of 2014. The majority of Western countries, as well as Ukraine, have not recognized the referendum results and imposed sanctions on Russia. Moscow has repeatedly stated that Crimea's residents decided to rejoin Russia through a democratic procedure, as the referendum was conducted in compliance with international law. According to Russian President Vladimir Putin, the issue of the peninsula's territorial belonging is "historically closed."

Related Topics

Assembly Resolution United Nations Ukraine Moscow Russia Parliament Visit Vladimir Putin March All

Recent Stories

National and Reserve Service Authority, Office of ..

8 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Gahwa Championships witness qualitative ..

8 hours ago

US blacklists former Malir SSP Rao Anwar for alleg ..

8 hours ago

Charter of New Alliance of Virtue / Full Text/

8 hours ago

Fourth Meeting of Task Force on Combating Terroris ..

9 hours ago

Federal cabinet denies Maryam Nawaz's travel to ab ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.