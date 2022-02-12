The disputed status of Crimea should not prevent the work on resolving the current security crisis in Europe and addressing the issue of security guarantees, Joachim Wundrak, a German lawmaker, told Sputnik

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2022) The disputed status of Crimea should not prevent the work on resolving the current security crisis in Europe and addressing the issue of security guarantees, Joachim Wundrak, a German lawmaker, told Sputnik.

Tensions have escalated in recent months with Kiev and the West accusing Russia of intending to attack Ukraine, citing a troop buildup at the common border. Moscow has repeatedly dismissed the claims and proposed a set of security guarantees that would de-escalate the situation.

"The disputed status of Crimea must not prevent the involved parties from tackling the most urgent security issues, which are preventing further military escalation, agreeing on trust building signals, withdrawing troops from the region and limiting announced exercises," Wundrak said.

Some of the key Russian proposals, mainly concerning the non-expansion of NATO further east and Ukraine's membership, have so far been rejected by the West, with Washington and Brussels instead proposing to continue talks on Russian security concerns, arms control, nuclear treaties and transparency measures.

"The US and NATO's point of view and their reaction is not surprising. However, I would have wished for more diplomatic finesse. Both sides must find a compromise through diplomacy, avoiding escalatory actions and rhetoric," Wundrak noted.

There should be clear political will to find common ground on the basis of former agreements, the lawmaker added, citing the Paris Charter of 1990, which states that "the era of confrontation and division of Europe has ended," and the NATO Russia Founding Act of 1997, which stresses that "NATO and Russia do not consider each other as adversaries."

Russia has voiced concerns over NATO eastern expansion as early as 1995 and initiated a process that resulted in the Istanbul Charter for European Security of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe in 1999, Wundrak recalled.

"It should be made clear that a NATO membership of Ukraine cannot be on the agenda as long as severe security issues prevail in the country," he stressed.

At the same time, Moscow's objections to Ukraine's NATO membership are fair and could upset the balance of power with Russia on the European and global scales, the lawmaker noted. Wundrak, who is a former high-ranking official of the German armed forces, sided with the resigned head of the German Navy, Vice Adm.

Kay-Achim Schonbach, who insisted that Russia's vital security interests must be respected.

In order to resolve wider security issues, all sides should step up their efforts to mitigate tensions around Ukraine within the Normandy format and enforce the full implementation of the Minsk accords by Kiev, Wundrak believes.

"The next important step is to bring new dynamics into the Donbas talks to enshrine the rights of the Russian speaking population in Ukraine's constitution. The Normandy format obviously needs the support from the US to urge the Ukrainian government to fully implement the Minsk I and II agreements," he pointed out, given that Kiev has so far sent mixed signals concerning its willingness to go through with the deal.

Wundrak proposed to convene a new series of OSCE conferences, similar to the Commission on Security and Cooperation in Europe conference in Helsinki, with the aim of improving stability of the security architecture in Europe that is balanced for all sides.

"The old, but still striking idea to create an area of stability and common and equal security from Vancouver to Vladivostok may today sound far away from reality and reach. We, however, need that kind of positive vision for our common future. It is now high time to take the first steps to deescalate the present tense situation around and within Ukraine, to build trust again step by step and to come back to a constructive relationship on the principle of common and equal security," he said.

Looking back at the famous speeches by Russian President Vladimir Putin, given in front of the German Bundestag in 2001 (it was met by standing ovations) and at the Munich security conference in 2007, Wundrak recalled that the Russian leader has already been frustrated with the status quo.

"When he spoke six years later (after the Bundestag speech) at the Munich Security Conference, he was very frank about his frustrations over the ignorance of the West regarding vital and legitimate Russian security interests," the lawmaker said.

Putin was right at that time to complain about the negative developments in the security situation and to insist on the primacy of international law, he added.