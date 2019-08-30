Crimea Offers Syria Use of Shipyards to Build, Repair Vessels - Official

(@FahadShabbir)

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2019) Crimea is interested in allowing Syria to access its shipyards so that the latter could build and maintain vessels, Georgy Muradov, the peninsula's deputy prime minister and envoy to the Russian president, told Sputnik on Friday.

"We have an interest in cooperating in such areas as ship repair and shipbuilding. Syria has its own fleet and needs such services," Muradov said on the sidelines of the 61st Damascus International Fair.

The official also noted that Syria had a long recovery ahead of it following the war against international terrorism.

"Both Crimean and Russian enterprises produce a lot of products that Syria needs such as metal, steel constructions, machinery, power tools, welding equipment.

Everything I list is mainly produced in Crimea," the deputy prime minister said in an interview with Sputnik.

The Damascus International Fair, an annual commercial exhibition event, was held annually since 1954 up until the Syrian conflict erupted in 2011. The fair resumed in 2017 and has become one of the largest events of its kind in the middle East.

This year's fair opened on Wednesday, and Russia is represented by 16 companies specializing in the areas of metallurgy, construction and electronic devices, as well as food and machinery for the agricultural industry. The Crimean pavilion showcases the industries developed on the peninsula.