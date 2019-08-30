UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Crimea Offers Syria Use Of Shipyards To Build, Repair Vessels - Official

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Fri 30th August 2019 | 05:33 PM

Crimea Offers Syria Use of Shipyards to Build, Repair Vessels - Official

Crimea is interested in allowing Syria to access its shipyards so that the latter could build and maintain vessels, Georgy Muradov, the peninsula's deputy prime minister and envoy to the Russian president, told Sputnik on Friday

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2019) Crimea is interested in allowing Syria to access its shipyards so that the latter could build and maintain vessels, Georgy Muradov, the peninsula's deputy prime minister and envoy to the Russian president, told Sputnik on Friday.

"We have an interest in cooperating in such areas as ship repair and shipbuilding. Syria has its own fleet and needs such services," Muradov said on the sidelines of the 61st Damascus International Fair.

The official also noted that Syria had a long recovery ahead of it following the war against international terrorism.

"Both Crimean and Russian enterprises produce a lot of products that Syria needs such as metal, steel constructions, machinery, power tools, welding equipment.

Everything I list is mainly produced in Crimea," the deputy prime minister said in an interview with Sputnik.

The Damascus International Fair, an annual commercial exhibition event, was held annually since 1954 up until the Syrian conflict erupted in 2011. The fair resumed in 2017 and has become one of the largest events of its kind in the middle East.

This year's fair opened on Wednesday, and Russia is represented by 16 companies specializing in the areas of metallurgy, construction and electronic devices, as well as food and machinery for the agricultural industry. The Crimean pavilion showcases the industries developed on the peninsula.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Syria Russia Damascus Middle East 2017 Event Industry

Recent Stories

Brazilian MMA champ issues plea over Amazon fires

2 minutes ago

National Highway and Motorway Police (NHMP) observ ..

2 minutes ago

All Pakistan Private Schools, Colleges Association ..

2 minutes ago

Dorian to become major hurricane as it targets Flo ..

2 minutes ago

Cambodia needs 14.48 bln USD during next 3 year fo ..

1 second ago

One Killed, 5 Injured During An-2 Plane Emergency ..

3 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.