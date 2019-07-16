UrduPoint.com
Crimea Ready To Prove To Dutch Court Its Right For Scythian Gold Collection - Museum

Crimea Ready to Prove to Dutch Court Its Right for Scythian Gold Collection - Museum

Crimean museums are ready to provide the Court of Appeal of Amsterdam with information proving that they have the right to possess the disputed collection of Scythian gold, the head of the Eastern-Crimean Historical and Cultural Museum-Preserve, Tatyana Umrikhina, told Sputnik on Tuesday

The Court of Appeal of Amsterdam postponed earlier in the day its final verdict, tasking Russia and Ukraine to provide additional information concerning property right within two months.

"We will provide any information both to the Dutch court and to our lawyers. The international law fully stands with us.

Each of our four museums has a personal agreement with the Allard Pierson Museum in Amsterdam," Umrikhina said.

In early February 2014, the collection of Scythian gold from four Crimean museums, comprising around 2,000 items, was temporarily handed over for an exhibition to the Allard Pierson Museum. In March 2014, Crimea rejoined Russia following a referendum. After the exhibition ended in August 2014, both Russia and Ukraine claimed that they had the right to posses the collection. In December 2016, the District Court of Amsterdam ruled that the Scythian gold should return to Kiev, however, Crimea appealed the ruling.

