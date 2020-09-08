Crimea Ready to Receive UN Monitoring Mission Over Water Supply Issue - Lawmaker

SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2020) Crimea is ready to accept a UN monitoring mission so that it could assess the situation with water supply on the peninsula, vice-speaker of the Crimean parliament Vladimir Bobkov told Sputnik.

On Monday, the spokeswoman for the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), Elizabeth Throssell said that OHCHR could not assess the situation with drinking water on the Crimean peninsula due to the lack of access, but was ready to cooperate with Russia to send a mission to Crimea through Ukraine.

"We are open to everyone and ready to receive various international observers, but these visits must comply with the norms of international and national legislation. The UN mission can visit Crimea in case of coordination of its visit with the Russian Foreign Ministry," Bobkov said.

According to him, the visit of the UN mission may become an additional platform for dialogue as long as Crimea is perceived by the UN as part of Russia.

"Unfortunately, those statements about readiness to send a monitoring group to Crimea, as we see, are exclusively political in nature and have nothing to do with the problems of a particular person in a particular region of the peninsula.

The UN is more concerned about a location from where they [observers] will enter Crimea rather than about the pressing problems of the Crimeans and the real situation on the peninsula," the lawmaker added.

Kiev cut its water supply to Crimea after a 2014 referendum in which nearly 97 percent of voters supported the peninsula's reunification with Russia. Previously, Crimea relied on Ukraine for 85 percent of its freshwater needs.

In June, Natalia Poklonskaya, a Russian lawmaker representing Crimea in the national parliament, sent a letter to OHCHR, urging its chief, Michelle Bachelet, to condemn Kiev's unlawful actions of depriving Crimeans of freshwater, as well as to take corresponding measures to resume the supply of Dnieper water via the North Crimean Canal.

The issue of water supply is being solved by drilling wells, extracting water from underground sources, as well as by taking water from natural reservoirs, which have become shallow due to low precipitation over the past year. A phased regime of limiting water supply began to operate on August 24 in Simferopol and nearby settlements.