UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Crimea Repels Massive Cyberattack On E-Government Systems - Minister

Faizan Hashmi 33 seconds ago Wed 14th August 2019 | 09:30 PM

Crimea Repels Massive Cyberattack on E-Government Systems - Minister

SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2019) Crimean authorities have repelled a massive SYN-flood cyberattack on the servers of their digital portal, Crimea's Minister of Internal politics, Information and Communications Sergei Zyryanov said on Wednesday.

"There were attempts to create conditions that would preclude users from accessing the information portal. The consequences of the cyberattack were minimized thanks to the coordinated efforts of a professional team. For a short time, users experienced access difficulties, namely longer than usual wait times, to the e-government resources. At the moment, all access difficulties have been alleviated," Zyryanov said as quoted by the ministry's press service.

Hackers launched a so-called distributed denial-of-service attack (DDoS), sending to Crimea's e-government server a total of 16.

5 billion SYN requests from 1.5 million different IP addresses registered in the United States, the United Kingdom, Ukraine, France, South Korea, Japan and other countries, the press service added.

According to Zyryanov, the cyberattack lasted for one day and was aimed at blocking the e-desk of Crimea's head Sergei Aksyonov, the portal and emails of the Crimean government and several other internet resources.

Crimea rejoined Russia after nearly 96 percent of its voters supported the move through a referendum held in March 2014. Ukraine, as well as the majority of Western countries, have not recognized the referendum results. Russian authorities have repeatedly claimed that the Crimean residents decided to rejoin Russia through a democratic procedure and that the referendum was conducted in compliance with international law.

Related Topics

Attack Internet Ukraine Russia France United Kingdom Japan South Korea United States March All From Government Billion Million

Recent Stories

40,000 people benefit from ERC&#039;s sacrificial ..

46 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi&#039;s CPI drops 1.1% in July 2019: SCAD

3 hours ago

AED1.9 billion in H1 2019 revenues: Damac Properti ..

3 hours ago

DoT to showcase Abu Dhabi&#039;s world-class infra ..

3 hours ago

KhalifaSat captures image of Grand Mosque of Makka ..

4 hours ago

Dubai Future Council for Blockchain holds second m ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.