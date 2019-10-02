Crimea Sees 5% Increase in Foreign Tourism in January-August 2019 - Lawmaker

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2019) The number of foreign tourists visiting Crimea, excluding Ukrainian nationals, has increased 5 percent over the first eight months of 2019 compared to the same period of last year, head of the Crimean Parliament Committee for Tourism, Resorts and sports Alexey Chernyak told Sputnik Wednesday.

"Over the first eight months of 2019, the number of foreign tourists visiting Crimea, excluding Ukrainian nationals, increased by almost 5 percent compared to the same period of 2018. The growth dynamics continues. The number of countries from where tourists arrive totals 159 countries, while in 2018 this figure amounted to 144 states," Chernyak said.

The tourism flow from the United States exceeded 13 percent (718 people), from Germany 7 percent (2,643), from France 24 percent (511 people), and from Italy 17 percent (470 people).

At the same time, the head of the committee emphasized that Crimea was traditionally most in demand among Ukrainians, specifying that about 900,000 tourists from Ukraine visited the peninsula over the given period this year.

Crimea rejoined Russia after nearly 96 percent of voters supported the move through a referendum held in March 2014. Ukraine, as well as a large majority of Western countries, have not recognized the referendum results.

Russian authorities have repeatedly stated that Crimea's residents decided to rejoin Russia through a democratic procedure and that the referendum was conducted in compliance with the international law.