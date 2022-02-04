MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2022) The Crimean supreme court has sentenced Ukrainian military intelligence agent Konstantin Shiring to 12 years and his recruit from the Russian armed forces to eight years, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Friday.

Shiring was arrested in March 2020.

He was ordered by Kiev to gather intelligence about the Southern Russian military district, headquartered in Crimea, including data related to national security.

"The ruling of the Crimean Supreme Court has gone into effect to imprison the agent of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry's main intelligence bureau, Ukrainian national Shiring Konstantin Semyonovich, born in 1960, to 12 years in a high-security facility," the statement read.

The female Russian military officer who agreed to cooperate with Shiring was given a suspended eight-year sentence last July, the FSB said.