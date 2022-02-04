UrduPoint.com

Crimea Sentences Ukrainian Spy To 12 Years - Russia's FSB

Umer Jamshaid Published February 04, 2022 | 05:00 PM

Crimea Sentences Ukrainian Spy to 12 Years - Russia's FSB

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2022) The Crimean supreme court has sentenced Ukrainian military intelligence agent Konstantin Shiring to 12 years and his recruit from the Russian armed forces to eight years, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Friday.

Shiring was arrested in March 2020.

He was ordered by Kiev to gather intelligence about the Southern Russian military district, headquartered in Crimea, including data related to national security.

"The ruling of the Crimean Supreme Court has gone into effect to imprison the agent of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry's main intelligence bureau, Ukrainian national Shiring Konstantin Semyonovich, born in 1960, to 12 years in a high-security facility," the statement read.

The female Russian military officer who agreed to cooperate with Shiring was given a suspended eight-year sentence last July, the FSB said.

Related Topics

Supreme Court Russia Kiev March July 2020 From

Recent Stories

Inflation has made many people mentally ill: Mian ..

Inflation has made many people mentally ill: Mian Zahid Hussain

1 hour ago
 Dubai Customs obtains ISO 26000 for 2nd time in a ..

Dubai Customs obtains ISO 26000 for 2nd time in a row

1 hour ago
 Kashmir Solidarity Day observed at UVAS

Kashmir Solidarity Day observed at UVAS

1 hour ago
 Photography Stalwarts of Pakistan Share Their Expe ..

Photography Stalwarts of Pakistan Share Their Experience with vivo V23e

1 hour ago
 Revised schedule of Australia’s tour to Pakistan ..

Revised schedule of Australia’s tour to Pakistan announced

1 hour ago
 PCB statement on Mohammad Hasnain

PCB statement on Mohammad Hasnain

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>