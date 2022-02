SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2022) All checkpoints in Crimea on the border with Ukraine are closed until further notice, Oleg Kryuchkov, an adviser to the head of the peninsula, said on Thursday.

"All checkpoints on the border with Ukraine are closed. We ask Crimeans not to plan trips until further notice," Kryuchkov told reporters.