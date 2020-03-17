Crimea Shuts Borders for Foreigners Over COVID-19 Until May 1 - Authorities

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2020) The Crimean section of the Russian-Ukrainian border will be closed from March 18 to May 1 over the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the Crimean Border Service said on Tuesday.

"To ensure the country's security, protect public health and prevent the spread of the coronavirus infection across the territory of the Russian Federation, as well as in accordance with the order of the Russian government [issued] on March 16, from midnight on March 18, 2020, to midnight (local time) on May 1, 2020, entry to the Russian Federation for foreign citizens and stateless persons through checkpoints across the state border established in the Republic of Crimea and Sevastopol will be temporarily restricted," the authorities said in a statement.

The restrictions will not apply to representatives of diplomatic missions and international organizations in Russia, or their relatives. They also will not apply to crews of aircraft and ships, or people who permanently reside in Russia or have a residence permit.

So far, Russia has registered 114 cases of the coronavirus disease since the start of the outbreak, over 90 percent of which have been imported.