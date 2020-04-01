Crimea Suspends Bus Travel With Other Regions Amid COVID-19 Pandemic - Transport Ministry

Crimea has suspended passenger bus travel with other regions to prevent the spreading of the coronavirus, the Crimean Transport Ministry said on Tuesday

SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2020) Crimea has suspended passenger bus travel with other regions to prevent the spreading of the coronavirus, the Crimean Transport Ministry said on Tuesday.

Crimea has registered 16 COVID-19 cases so far, and neighboring Sevastopol has recorded five cases.

"Significant changes will be introduced in the operation of the passenger transport on the territory of the Republic of Crimea for the period between March 31 and April 14," the Crimean Transport Ministry said in a statement.

The sale of tickets for trans-regional scheduled bus routes to Krasnodar region and Sevastopol has been suspended, in particular.

At the same time, no restrictions are imposed on inter-urban and suburban routes, as well as on suburban and long-distance railroad travel. The Simferopol Airport is operating normally.