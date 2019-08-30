UrduPoint.com
Crimea, Syria Exploring Possibility Of Making Transactions In Rubles - Crimean Official

Fri 30th August 2019

The Republic of Crimea and Syria are exploring the possibility of making transactions in Russian rubles, Georgy Muradov, Crimea's deputy prime minister and envoy to the Russian president, told Sputnik

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2019) The Republic of Crimea and Syria are exploring the possibility of making transactions in Russian rubles, Georgy Muradov, Crimea's deputy prime minister and envoy to the Russian president, told Sputnik.

"As for the payments system, we are working with the Syrians on the possibility of making transactions in rubles. This is generally a trend today, because the Dollar behaves, as you know ... in a very unstable and inconsistent manner. Therefore, making transactions in rubles is our outlook," Muradov said on the sidelines of the 61st Damascus International Fair.

According to him, "there is nothing to be afraid of" as both Syria and Crimea are already being targeted by sanctions.

Muradov noted that many nations have been increasingly interested in the Syrian market, and cooperation in general, as military operations in the country have come closer to ending.

"We should not miss these opportunities for interaction and Crimea plans to do this," Muradov added.

The Damascus International Fair was held annually since 1954 up until the Syrian conflict erupted in 2011. The annual fair resumed in 2017 and has established itself as the largest event of its kind in the middle East. This year's fair opened on Wednesday and, according to Syrian Economy Minister Samer Khalil, a total of 1,500 companies are participating, which is 400 more than in 2018.

Russia is represented by 16 companies that specialize in metallurgy, construction and electronic devices, as well as food and machinery for the agricultural industry. The Crimean pavilion showcases the industries developed on the peninsula.

