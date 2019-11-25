Crimea, Syria to Discuss Launching Maritime, Air Transportation - Official

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2019) Syrian Transport Minister Ali Hammoud is expected to visit Crimea within the coming months to discuss developing bilateral maritime and air cargo shipments, Georgy Muradov, Crimean deputy prime minister and envoy for the Russian president, said on Monday.

"We expect the Syrian minister of transport to visit Crimea.

We will discuss cargo shipments, first of all by sea and air," Muradov said during the round-table "Crimea-Syria business Dialogue: Development of Trade Relations."

He emphasized the importance of laying out the logistics of transportation between Syria and Crimea.

Muradov did not specify the date but said that the visit might take place in the coming two-three months.