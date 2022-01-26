UrduPoint.com

Crimea To File First Suit Against Ukraine Over Water Blockage By Late February

Faizan Hashmi Published January 26, 2022 | 12:17 PM

Crimea is preparing to file first ever lawsuit against Ukraine in late February to demand compensation for the blockage of water supply to the peninsula after it joined Russian in 2014, first deputy speaker of the Crimean parliament Efim Fiks told Sputnik

In late summer 2021, Russia's Investigative Committee accused Ukraine of ecocide for blocking freshwater supplies to Crimea through the North Crimean canal. The case was opened based on a relevant application by a working group in Crimea's state council.

"The working group is finalizing the preparation of a suit for compensation for material damage, after which it will be submitted to the Arbitration Court of the Republic of Crimea," Fiks said, adding that the deadline for submitting the first-ever claim against Ukraine by Crimea is late February.

Those responsible for the water crisis on the peninsula will be held accountable, the official stressed.

The Crimean authorities also plan to file lawsuits for damage to the peninsula from energy, transport, food and banking blockages imposed by Kiev, Fiks said.

The Crimean Peninsula rejoined Russia after nearly 97 percent of voters supported the move in a 2014 referendum. Nevertheless, Kiev insist that the territory was illegally seized from Ukraine by Russia, which Moscow strongly denies.

Subsequently, Ukraine cut water supply to the peninsula, which previously relied on it for 85 percent of its freshwater needs. According to preliminary estimates of Crimea's working group, the damage from the blockade stands at 1.47 trillion rubles (over $18.6 billion).

The working group also stated that 12 Ukrainian citizens, including Ex-Ukrainian Presidents Petro Poroshenko and Leonid Kravchuk, former lawmakers Refat Chubarov, Mustafa Dzhemilev, and Andrey Senchenko, among others, are responsible for other blockages of the peninsula.

