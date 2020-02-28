Crimea to Hold Days of Indian Culture in May - Local Deputy Prime Minister

The Crimean authorities will hold Indian Culture days in May, Georgy Muradov, Crimean deputy prime minister and envoy for the Russian president in the peninsula, told reporters on Friday

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th February, 2020) The Crimean authorities will hold Indian Culture days in May, Georgy Muradov, Crimean deputy prime minister and envoy for the Russian president in the peninsula, told reporters on Friday.

"We have an official proposal by India to hold Days of Indian Culture in Crimea. We have received this invitation with interest and gratitude. And one of the goals of our trip was to agree on holding these [Indian Culture] Days. We schedule them for May of this year," Muradov said.

According to the official, India's creative teams, as well as yoga instructors, cooks and experts on Indian culture will visit Crimea. He added that local authorities were currently working on the event program together with the Indian Cultural Center in Moscow.

Meanwhile, Crimean Finance Minister Irina Kiviko noted the importance of cultural cooperation, adding that the sides were also negotiating on holding Days of Crimean culture in India this fall.

In addition, the minister said that Indian businessmen who had visited Crimea last year expressed their interest in the peninsula's agricultural goods and were ready to sign a range of contracts with local entrepreneurs.

Kiviko also said that the supply of wine could be another area of cooperation between India and the Russian region due to its high quality.