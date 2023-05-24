SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2023) The Crimean parliament will nationalize the property of Ukrainian tycoons on Wednesday, including real estate of the family of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Livadiya, Sergey Aksyonov, the head of the Republic of Crimea, said.

"Today, we have another batch of property (for nationalization) at our session (of the parliament) ” large wineries, banking structures, the apartment of ... Zelenskyy and other property of all those who contribute to the terrorist regime in Ukraine. As promised, Russia's enemies will not earn money in Russian Crimea," Aksyonov said in a video address posted on Telegram.