UrduPoint.com

Crimea To Nationalize Ukrainian Tycoons' Property, Zelenskyy's Apartment Wednesday - Head

Faizan Hashmi Published May 24, 2023 | 12:10 PM

Crimea to Nationalize Ukrainian Tycoons' Property, Zelenskyy's Apartment Wednesday - Head

SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2023) The Crimean parliament will nationalize the property of Ukrainian tycoons on Wednesday, including real estate of the family of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Livadiya, Sergey Aksyonov, the head of the Republic of Crimea, said.

"Today, we have another batch of property (for nationalization) at our session (of the parliament) ” large wineries, banking structures, the apartment of ... Zelenskyy and other property of all those who contribute to the terrorist regime in Ukraine. As promised, Russia's enemies will not earn money in Russian Crimea," Aksyonov said in a video address posted on Telegram.

Related Topics

Terrorist Ukraine Russia Parliament Money Family All

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate Eritrean President on Ind ..

UAE leaders congratulate Eritrean President on Independence Day

1 hour ago
 UAE-France strategic partnership founded on mutual ..

UAE-France strategic partnership founded on mutual respect, shared goals, Vice-P ..

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 May 2023

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 24 May 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 24 May 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

3 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed receives President of Pontifica ..

Abdullah bin Zayed receives President of Pontifical Academy for Life

11 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Forum for Peace, Pontifical Academy for ..

Abu Dhabi Forum for Peace, Pontifical Academy for Life sign MoU

12 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.