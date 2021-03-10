Crimea to Prepare Lawsuit Against Organizers of Water Blockade - Official

(@FahadShabbir)

SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2021) The head of Crimea's Parliament, Vladimir Konstantinov, said on Wednesday he has given instructions to assess the damage caused by Ukraine's closure of the North Crimean Channel to enable the peninsular authorities to file a lawsuit.

"Together with the parliament's lawyers and our expert group we need to prepare the first lawsuit concerning the water blockade. I ask to take part and make local officials join the process", Konstantinov said during the parliamentary session.

According to him, it is also important to assess damage to the Crimean irrigation system, taking into account money provided for restoring the water supply system.

Ukraine used to provide up to 85% of Crimea's needs for fresh water through the North Crimean Channel. After Crimea's reunification with Russia, water supply was unilaterally stopped. Extracting water from underground sources and natural water storages helped gave the enclave a temporary relief until all the sources were significantly reduced last year. Authorities enacted scheduled water-supply regime in several cities due to water storage.