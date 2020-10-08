Crimea to Receive Nearly $64Mln for Water Supply Facilities - Russian Prime Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2020) Crimea and the Federal city of Sevastopol will receive almost 5 billion rubles ($64 million) to overhaul the water supply infrastructure amid the freshwater shortages on the peninsula, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Thursday.

"Today, at a government meeting, we will allocate almost 5 billion rubles to the Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol for the construction of new water supply facilities on the Crimean peninsula, and we will allocate more than 870 million rubles [$11 million] for the overhaul of water supply networks that have been in emergency condition, as well as for the construction of additional wells," Mishustin said.

The Crimean Peninsula rejoined Russia after a 2014 referendum in which about 97 percent of voters gave its support. The Ukrainian authorities have so far insisted that the territory was illegally seized by Russia, a claim strongly denied by Moscow.

In the back and forth that followed, Kiev cut the water supply to the peninsula, which had relied on Ukraine for 85 percent of its freshwater needs.