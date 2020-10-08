UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Crimea To Receive Nearly $64Mln For Water Supply Facilities - Russian Prime Minister

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 08th October 2020 | 07:20 PM

Crimea to Receive Nearly $64Mln for Water Supply Facilities - Russian Prime Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2020) Crimea and the Federal city of Sevastopol will receive almost 5 billion rubles ($64 million) to overhaul the water supply infrastructure amid the freshwater shortages on the peninsula, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Thursday.

"Today, at a government meeting, we will allocate almost 5 billion rubles to the Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol for the construction of new water supply facilities on the Crimean peninsula, and we will allocate more than 870 million rubles [$11 million] for the overhaul of water supply networks that have been in emergency condition, as well as for the construction of additional wells," Mishustin said.

The Crimean Peninsula rejoined Russia after a 2014 referendum in which about 97 percent of voters gave its support. The Ukrainian authorities have so far insisted that the territory was illegally seized by Russia,  a claim strongly denied by Moscow.

In the back and forth that followed, Kiev cut the water supply to the peninsula, which had relied on Ukraine for 85 percent of its freshwater needs.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Ukraine Moscow Water Russia Kiev Government Billion Million

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed restructures Board of Trustees o ..

26 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed appoints Director-General of Exe ..

26 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed restructures Board of Governors ..

41 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed appoints Undersecretary of Depar ..

41 minutes ago

UAQ Ruler congratulates Kuwait&#039;s new Crown Pr ..

56 minutes ago

High Tech Special Economic Zone status approved fo ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.