Crimea To Set Up Checkpoint On Kerch Bridge To Fight Coronavirus Spread - Authorities

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 01st April 2020 | 01:44 PM

A checkpoint will be set up on the Crimean Bridge over the Kerch Strait to monitor crossing vehicles and prevent the spread of the coronavirus infection, the head of Crimea, Sergey Aksyonov, said Wednesday

Aksyonov has already declared quarantine in the republic starting April 2.

Aksyonov has already declared quarantine in the republic starting April 2.

"Starting midnight, there will be a checkpoint on the Crimean Bridge. There will be 100-percent checks of all vehicles," Aksyonov said.

