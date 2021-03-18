UrduPoint.com
Crimea To Welcome American Tourists Once Pandemic Over - Russian Embassy In US

 WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2021) Crimea looks forward to welcoming American tourists on the Peninsula once the COVID-19 pandemic is over, the Russian embassy in the United States said on Thursday.

"We congratulate Crimeans of all ethnicities on the 7th anniversary of Crimea´s reunification with Russia! The Republic of Crimea and Sevastopol top the list of the most dynamically developing regions of the Russian Federation," the embassy said in a statement. "As soon as the pandemic is defeated, we will welcome American tourists on the peninsula. By the way, the Crimean Bridge has made it much easier to travel there by car or train."

On March 16, 2014, Crimea rejoined Russia after over 95 percent of voters backed the move in a referendum, which followed a violent power change in Ukraine.

Two days later, an agreement on Crimea's accession to the Russian Federation was signed. Since 2015, March 18 is an official holiday on the peninsula.

The majority of Western countries and Ukraine refuse to recognize the results of the referendum and have imposed sanctions on Russia. Moscow insists that the referendum was conducted in compliance with international law and democratic procedures. According to Russian President Vladimir Putin, the issue of the peninsula's territorial belonging is "historically closed."

