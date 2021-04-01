UrduPoint.com
Crimea Vanishes From Maps In Ukrainian History Textbooks - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 01st April 2021 | 07:55 PM

Crimea Vanishes From Maps in Ukrainian History Textbooks - Reports

Two textbooks on the history of Ukraine came out with maps that do not have Crimea on them, a history news website Istpravda reported Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2021) Two textbooks on the history of Ukraine came out with maps that do not have Crimea on them, a history news website Istpravda reported Thursday.

The Black Sea peninsula split from Ukraine and rejoined Russia in spring 2014 after a vast majority of its population voted for secession in a referendum, rejected as illegal by Kiev.

The two history books were published for Ukrainian middle schoolers in 2017 and 2018 by the Ukrainian publishing house Gramota.

