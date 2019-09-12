UrduPoint.com
Crimean Astronomer Spots First Ever Interstellar Comet

Crimean astronomer Gennady Borisov spotted the first comet from outside the Solar system, according to the International Astronomical Union (IAU)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2019) Crimean astronomer Gennady Borisov spotted the first comet from outside the Solar system, according to the International Astronomical Union (IAU).

In 2017, the first interstellar object was spotted asteroid ʻOumuamua. No interstellar comets have been discovered before.

Borisov discovered the comet on August 30 as it was passing through the Solar system, according to the Minor Planet Center of the IAU.

