Crimean Authorities Cancel Victory Day Activities Over Security Concerns

SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2023) Russia's Crimea has canceled military parades and Immortal Regiment marches this year for security reasons, the head of the Republic of Crimea Sergey Aksyonov said Wednesday, citing a joint decision of the regional authorities.

"The authorities of Crimea and the hero city of Sevastopol made a joint decision not to hold celebratory demonstrations on May 1, marches of the Immortal Regiment and the military parade on May 9. This decision was made over security concerns," Aksyonov said on Telegram.

Aksyonov also added that veterans will be given due attention as representatives of local authorities will visit them and congratulate them on Victory Day.

Later in the day, Aksyonov noted that the decision to cancel the activities applied only to the Republic of Crimea, not the city of Sevastopol.

In a number of Russian cities, the traditional Victory Day parade on May 9 was canceled over safety concerns. Thus, the Governor of Russia's Kursk region, which borders Ukraine, Roman Starovoyt on Monday announced the cancellation of the Victory Day parade.

The Victory Day parade on Moscow's Red Square is being prepared and planned to be held, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.