Crimean Bridge Attack Senseless From Military Point of View - Putin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2023) The attack on the Crimean Bridge has no sense from the military point of view, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, the Russian National Anti-Terrorism Committee said that Kiev carried out a terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge using two underwater drones.

The road part of the bridge was damaged, two adults were killed, and one child was injured.

"This crime is senseless, from a military point of view, has no significance, since the Crimean Bridge has not been used for military transportation for a long time," Putin said at a government meeting.