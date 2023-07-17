Open Menu

Crimean Bridge Attacked By Kiev With Participation Of Western Special Services - Moscow

Umer Jamshaid Published July 17, 2023 | 12:30 PM

Crimean Bridge Attacked by Kiev With Participation of Western Special Services - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2023) The decision to attack the Crimean Bridge was made by Ukrainian officials and the military with the participation of the US and UK special services, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, Crimean head Sergey Aksenov said that traffic was suspended on the Crimean Bridge due to an accident and urged people to avoid traveling via the Crimean Bridge. Later, the Russian National Anti-Terrorism Committee said Kiev carried out a terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge at 6:05 GMT using two underwater drones, the road part of the bridge was damaged, two adults were killed, one child was injured.

"Today's attack on the Crimean Bridge was committed by the Kiev regime. This regime is terrorist one and has all the signs of an international organized criminal group," Zakharova said on Telegram, adding that the decision was carried out by the Ukrainian authorities and the military with the participation of US and UK special services.

