Crimean Bridge Closed, Drivers Can Use Alternative Route - Russian Transport Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2023) The Crimean Bridge was closed following an accident but drivers can use an alternative land route, the Russian Ministry of Transport informs.

Crimean head Sergey Aksenov said on Telegram overnight that traffic was suspended on the Crimean Bridge due to an accident and urged people to avoid traveling via the Crimean Bridge.

"In connection with the closure of traffic on the Crimean Bridge, drivers can travel along the land road route in new regions," the Russian transport ministry said on Monday morning.

An operational headquarters was formed to coordinate the actions of all services in connection with the emergency, local authorities said. Crimea has all the necessary fuel, food and supplies.