Crimean Bridge Supports Not Damaged, Russian Transport Ministry Says

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 17, 2023 | 09:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2023) The support structure of the Crimean Bridge has not been damaged, but there is damage to the road on the spans of the bridge from the side of Crimea, the Russian Transport Ministry says.

"From the side of the Republic of Crimea, there is damage to the roadway on the spans of the Crimean bridge," the ministry said on Telegram on Monday morning, adding that the "structures of the spans themselves are on their supports.

The transport ministry refuted information that appeared earlier in the media about alleged damage to the support structure of the Crimean Bridge.

Crimean head Sergey Aksenov said on Telegram overnight that traffic was suspended on the Crimean Bridge due to an accident and urged people to avoid traveling via the Crimean Bridge.

Accident Russia Road Traffic Media From

