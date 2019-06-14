The first railroad track of the Crimean Bridge, which connects the peninsula with mainland Russia, has been completed, a statement from the Crimean Bridge information center said on Friday

SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2019) The first railroad track of the Crimean Bridge, which connects the peninsula with mainland Russia, has been completed, a statement from the Crimean Bridge information center said on Friday.

"The workers finished placing the ties and rails on the first track of the Crimean Bridge. [Now] trains will be able to travel from the [Crimean] peninsula to the mainland [Russia]," the statement said.

All total, 2,500 tonnes of rails and 38,000 ties were used in to build the nearly 12-mile railroad.

In the meantime, the first trains are expected to start running across the bridge in late 2019, according to the Russian parliament's lower house.

The bridge's road section was inaugurated by Russian President Vladimir Putin in May 2018, becoming the first direct road connecting the peninsula with mainland Russia.

According to the Crimean authorities, there has been a 30 percent increase in tourism to the peninsula since vehicle traffic across the bridge opened.

The Crimean peninsula held a referendum in March 2014 following a change of power in Kiev that the peninsula viewed as a coup. The decision to reunite with Russia was backed by roughly 97 percent of voters. However, the west still brands the results of the referendum illegitimate and believes that the peninsula "was annexed." Moscow, on the other hand, has continuously insisted that the vote took place in accordance with international law.