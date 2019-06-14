UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Crimean Bridge's 1st Railroad Track Completed - Statement

Muhammad Irfan 5 hours ago Fri 14th June 2019 | 03:23 PM

Crimean Bridge's 1st Railroad Track Completed - Statement

The first railroad track of the Crimean Bridge, which connects the peninsula with mainland Russia, has been completed, a statement from the Crimean Bridge information center said on Friday

SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2019) The first railroad track of the Crimean Bridge, which connects the peninsula with mainland Russia, has been completed, a statement from the Crimean Bridge information center said on Friday.

"The workers finished placing the ties and rails on the first track of the Crimean Bridge. [Now] trains will be able to travel from the [Crimean] peninsula to the mainland [Russia]," the statement said.

All total, 2,500 tonnes of rails and 38,000 ties were used in to build the nearly 12-mile railroad.

In the meantime, the first trains are expected to start running across the bridge in late 2019, according to the Russian parliament's lower house.

The bridge's road section was inaugurated by Russian President Vladimir Putin in May 2018, becoming the first direct road connecting the peninsula with mainland Russia.

According to the Crimean authorities, there has been a 30 percent increase in tourism to the peninsula since vehicle traffic across the bridge opened.

The Crimean peninsula held a referendum in March 2014 following a change of power in Kiev that the peninsula viewed as a coup. The decision to reunite with Russia was backed by roughly 97 percent of voters. However, the west still brands the results of the referendum illegitimate and believes that the peninsula "was annexed." Moscow, on the other hand, has continuously insisted that the vote took place in accordance with international law.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Parliament Vote Road Vehicle Traffic Vladimir Putin Kiev March May 2018 2019 From

Recent Stories

Trump to Discuss Shared Economic Interests, USMCA ..

2 minutes ago

Peshawar Team Wins One Million Pakistani Rupees in ..

1 hour ago

Russian Foreign Ministry Says Decisively Condemns ..

2 minutes ago

Evening exercise as good as morning workout

2 minutes ago

Rameez pitches Imran's example to green-shirts ahe ..

2 minutes ago

French and Italian shipbuilders sign alliance

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.