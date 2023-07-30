Crimean-Congo Fever Kills Over 70 People in Afghanistan in 2023 - Health Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2023) Afghanistan has registered 667 cases of the Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever (CCHF), including over 70 fatalities, since the beginning of 2023, Sharafat Zaman, a spokesman for the health ministry of the Taliban (under UN sanctions over terrorism), told Sputnik on Sunday.

"I think, since seven months, we have 667 cases all around the country and unfortunately, we have lost above 70 persons in Afghanistan from CCHF," Zaman said.

There are special hospitals for the treatment of infectious diseases, including CCHF, in Kabul and the country's various provinces, the spokesman added.

The CCHF is a dangerous zoonotic viral disease, the symptoms of which may include fever, severe intoxication, and hemorrhage. The first case was detected in Crimea in 1944. The latent stage usually continues from two to seven days. The World Health Organization estimates that the mortality rate from the disease is 40%.