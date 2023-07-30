Open Menu

Crimean-Congo Fever Kills Over 70 People In Afghanistan In 2023 - Health Ministry

Faizan Hashmi Published July 30, 2023 | 03:20 PM

Crimean-Congo Fever Kills Over 70 People in Afghanistan in 2023 - Health Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2023) Afghanistan has registered 667 cases of the Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever (CCHF), including over 70 fatalities, since the beginning of 2023, Sharafat Zaman, a spokesman for the health ministry of the Taliban (under UN sanctions over terrorism), told Sputnik on Sunday.

"I think, since seven months, we have 667 cases all around the country and unfortunately, we have lost above 70 persons in Afghanistan from CCHF," Zaman said.

There are special hospitals for the treatment of infectious diseases, including CCHF, in Kabul and the country's various provinces, the spokesman added.

The CCHF is a dangerous zoonotic viral disease, the symptoms of which may include fever, severe intoxication, and hemorrhage. The first case was detected in Crimea in 1944. The latent stage usually continues from two to seven days. The World Health Organization estimates that the mortality rate from the disease is 40%.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan Kabul World United Nations May Sunday All From

Recent Stories

UAE aid workers deliver more food assistance to Su ..

UAE aid workers deliver more food assistance to Sudanese refugees in Chad

7 minutes ago
 RAK Ruler congratulates King of Morocco on Throne ..

RAK Ruler congratulates King of Morocco on Throne Day

7 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Judicial Academy intensifies training ag ..

Abu Dhabi Judicial Academy intensifies training against human trafficking crimes

37 minutes ago
 UAQ Ruler congratulates King of Morocco on Throne ..

UAQ Ruler congratulates King of Morocco on Throne Day

52 minutes ago
 TIR carnet transactions worth AED142 million clear ..

TIR carnet transactions worth AED142 million cleared by Dubai Customs

52 minutes ago
 Ajman Ruler congratulates King of Morocco on Thron ..

Ajman Ruler congratulates King of Morocco on Throne Day

2 hours ago
Belgium to host UAE President’s Cup World Series ..

Belgium to host UAE President’s Cup World Series for Purebred Arabian Horses

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate King of Morocco on Throne ..

UAE leaders congratulate King of Morocco on Throne Day

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Vanuatu on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Vanuatu on Independence Day

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 July 2023

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 July 2023

6 hours ago
 UAE President receives phone calls offering condol ..

UAE President receives phone calls offering condolences on passing of Saeed bin ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From World