Crimean Court Sentences Mejlis Chairman To 6 Years In Prison For Staging 2014 Mass Unrest

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 9 minutes ago Tue 01st June 2021 | 01:59 PM

Crimean Court Sentences Mejlis Chairman to 6 Years in Prison for Staging 2014 Mass Unrest

SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2021) The Crimean Supreme Court sentenced the chairman of the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar People (an organization banned in Russia), Refat Chubarov, to six years in a standard regime penal colony and a fine for organizing riots in 2014, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the courtroom on Tuesday.

Chubarov, who is on the international wanted list, is being tried in absentia. Prosecutors requested sentencing him to nine years in prison.

"To impose a sentence under Part 1 of Article 212 of the Russian criminal code, six years in a standard regime penal colony, and a fine of 200,000 rubles [$2,726] under Part 2 of Article 280," presiding judge Viktor Vasilyev read out the ruling.

