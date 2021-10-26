Crimean Culture Minister Says Ruling on Scythian Gold Contradicts International Norms

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2021) The ruling of the Amsterdam Court of Appeal, which qualified the Scythian gold as Ukrainian property, is politicized and runs counter to international regulations related to museum affairs, Crimean Culture Minister Arina Novoselskaya told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"The decision of the court regarding the collection is unprecedented and contradicts all the applicable norms of international law, museum affairs and the protection of cultural heritage. I think this is a politicized verdict dictated by the unwillingness of a number of foreign countries to recognize Crimea as part of Russia," Novoselskaya said.

Crimea's ministry of culture and museums firmly reject the court ruling and will use "all the available legal methods" in the fight for the Scythian gold, the minister stressed.