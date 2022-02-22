(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2022) Russia's recognition of the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics (DPR, LPR) is a consequence of the Ukrainian government's hatred of Russians, Ruslan Balbek, a Crimean political expert and former member of the Russian parliament, told Sputnik on Tuesday.

The former lawmaker argued that NATO and the United States, while making statements on seeking peace, hoped to distract Moscow's attention from weapons being deployed to Russian borders in order for Russia to find itself "with a gun to its head."

"And after that they would take off the peacemaker mask and begin to impose harsh conditions on us. And then they would arrange a civil war in our country - they are great specialists in that. They are sick with Russophobia, and there is no sense in talking about health with the sick. So let them reap the fruits of their policy. It is precisely the policy of 'Ukraine without Russians' that forced us to recognize the self-proclaimed republics.

The blind hatred of the official Kiev toward Russians became the catalyst for the agreement on cooperation and military assistance," Balbek said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin recognized the DPR and LPR and signed treaties of friendship, cooperation and mutual assistance therewith on Monday. The Russian parliament ratified the documents on Tuesday.

The situation in the breakaway Donbas region has escalated in recent days, with the DPR and LPR reporting increased shelling by Ukrainian forces and ordering general mobilization in anticipation of an offensive by the Ukrainian army. Local authorities began evacuating civilians to Russia late last week.

Ukraine, in the meantime, called on NATO and its member states to boost military assistance, despite the latter having already shipped enough to raise Moscow's concerns.