UrduPoint.com

Crimean Ex-Lawmaker Says Recognition Of DPR, LPR Consequence Of Kiev's Hatred Of Russians

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 22, 2022 | 11:16 PM

Crimean Ex-Lawmaker Says Recognition of DPR, LPR Consequence of Kiev's Hatred of Russians

Russia's recognition of the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics (DPR, LPR) is a consequence of the Ukrainian government's hatred of Russians, Ruslan Balbek, a Crimean political expert and former member of the Russian parliament, told Sputnik on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2022) Russia's recognition of the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics (DPR, LPR) is a consequence of the Ukrainian government's hatred of Russians, Ruslan Balbek, a Crimean political expert and former member of the Russian parliament, told Sputnik on Tuesday.

The former lawmaker argued that NATO and the United States, while making statements on seeking peace, hoped to distract Moscow's attention from weapons being deployed to Russian borders in order for Russia to find itself "with a gun to its head."

"And after that they would take off the peacemaker mask and begin to impose harsh conditions on us. And then they would arrange a civil war in our country - they are great specialists in that. They are sick with Russophobia, and there is no sense in talking about health with the sick. So let them reap the fruits of their policy. It is precisely the policy of 'Ukraine without Russians' that forced us to recognize the self-proclaimed republics.

The blind hatred of the official Kiev toward Russians became the catalyst for the agreement on cooperation and military assistance," Balbek said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin recognized the DPR and LPR and signed treaties of friendship, cooperation and mutual assistance therewith on Monday. The Russian parliament ratified the documents on Tuesday.

The situation in the breakaway Donbas region has escalated in recent days, with the DPR and LPR reporting increased shelling by Ukrainian forces and ordering general mobilization in anticipation of an offensive by the Ukrainian army. Local authorities began evacuating civilians to Russia late last week.

Ukraine, in the meantime, called on NATO and its member states to boost military assistance, despite the latter having already shipped enough to raise Moscow's concerns.

Related Topics

NATO Army Ukraine Moscow Russia Parliament Vladimir Putin Luhansk Donetsk Kiev United States From Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Political decision-making to be guided by national ..

Political decision-making to be guided by national interests: Parvez Elahi

2 seconds ago
 Azerbaijani President invites Putin to Baku

Azerbaijani President invites Putin to Baku

5 seconds ago
 Johnson, Macron Agree to Coordinate Sanctions Agai ..

Johnson, Macron Agree to Coordinate Sanctions Against Russia - London

6 seconds ago
 Trump Says Developments in Ukraine Would Never Hav ..

Trump Says Developments in Ukraine Would Never Have Happen During His Administra ..

9 seconds ago
 Russia's Recognition of DPR, LPR Covers Borders Fi ..

Russia's Recognition of DPR, LPR Covers Borders Fixed in Their Constitutions - P ..

3 minutes ago
 ACE held BISE official for taking bribe

ACE held BISE official for taking bribe

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>