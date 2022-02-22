Crimean Head Says Only Ukraine to Blame for Loss of Donbas

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2022) Ukrainian rulers are only those responsible for the country's loss of the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics (DPR and LPR), Head of the Crimean Republic, Sergei Aksyonov, has said.

Earlier in the day, Russian President Vladimir Putin recognized the independence of DPR and LPR, saying the decision was long overdue.

"With all my heart I support our President's historical decision to recognize the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics! A great joy for all our nation, for all who have not lost conscience, and the concept of justice, mercy, sympathy!" Aksyonov said in a post on his Telegram channel on Monday.

The mayor called Putin's decision the only one possible, in line with social consensus.

"It (decision) will put an end to the genocide of Donbas' people and open a new chapter in the history of the people republics' and in Russia's history.

Ukraine can blame only its brainless rulers for the loss of Donbas and Crimea. I congratulate our Donetsk and Luhansk brothers!" Aksyonov added.

The situation in the breakaway Donbas region has escalated in recent days, with the DPR and LPR reporting increased shelling by Ukrainian forces and ordering general mobilization in anticipation of an offensive by the Ukrainian army. The evacuation of Donbas citizens, first of all, women, children and the elderly, to Russia began late last week.

In 2014, the Ukrainian authorities launched a military operation against DPR and LPR after they declared independence and refused to recognize the new central government. Early clashes escalated into a protracted military conflict that claimed thousands of lives, including 3,095 civilians, and displaced over 2 million Ukrainians. A ceasefire was reached in 2020, but fighting occasionally breaks out.