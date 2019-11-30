UrduPoint.com
Crimean Lawmaker Dubs Behavior Of Ukraine's Delegation At UN Minority Forum 'Obscurantism'

Sat 30th November 2019

A Ukrainian delegation's attempts to prevent Crimea's representatives from speaking at a UN forum reveal their reactionary attitudes, Yury Gempel, the head of the Crimean parliament's committee on inter-ethnic relations and public diplomacy, told Sputnik.

The 12th Session of the Forum on Minority Issues, organized under the auspices of the United Nations, is currently taking place in Geneva. The delegation's from Ukraine has made two attempts to prevent Ruslan Balbek, a member of the Russian parliament's lower chamber from Crimea, from speaking, and also disrupted a speech by the head of the Ukrainian community of Crimea, Anastasiya Gridchina.

"The Ukrainian delegation's behavior is obscurantism and run-of-the-mill nonsense.

They are scared of the truth, therefore trying to prevent Crimeans from [reaching] a microphone," Gempel said.

The peninsula rejoined Russia after nearly 97 percent of voters supported the move in the March 2014 referendum. The majority of Western countries, as well as Ukraine, have not recognized the referendum results and placed sanctions on Russia. Moscow has repeatedly stated that Crimea's residents decided to rejoin Russia through a democratic procedure, as the referendum was conducted in compliance with international law. According to Russian President Vladimir Putin, the issue of the peninsula's territorial belonging is "historically closed."

