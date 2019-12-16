Crimean Leader Aksyonov Sees Hope for Restoration of Russia-Ukraine Relations

The head of the Crimea, Sergey Aksyonov, said Monday hope for the restoration of Russian-Ukrainian relations remained

SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2019) The head of the Crimea, Sergey Aksyonov, said Monday hope for the restoration of Russian-Ukrainian relations remained.

"A million citizens of Ukraine come to Crimea annually. And this despite the massive Russophobic propaganda, the cries about the 'occupation' of the peninsula and myths about the eternal war with Russia," Aksyonov said in an interview with Slovak magazine Extra Plus.

"People actually express their attitude to this crazy propaganda, to this policy. It seems to me that gives hope for the restoration of Russian-Ukrainian relations. It is in the interests of Europe not to hinder this process, but help," he said.