Crimean Museum Chief Slams Scythian Gold Ruling as 'Slap in Face'

SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2021) Andrey Malgin, the director of Crimea's Central Museum of Tavrida, qualified the court ruling to transfer the Scythian gold collection to Ukraine as gross disregard for the rights and interests of Crimeans.

"I qualify this decision as gross disregard for the rights and interests of the Crimeans, as a slap in the face of the people of Crimea. This is a disgusting decision, an example of double standards" Malgin told Sputnik.

There are no guarantees that the collection will be safe in Urkaine, the museum chief added.