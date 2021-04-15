Crimean Ombudswoman Denies US Accusations Of Cruel Detention Conditions

Larisa Opanasyuk, the commissioner for human rights in Crimea, on Thursday called Washington's accusation of the cruelty of conditions in a pre-trial detention center in Crimea a provocation

SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2021) Larisa Opanasyuk, the commissioner for human rights in Crimea, on Thursday called Washington's accusation of the cruelty of conditions in a pre-trial detention center in Crimea a provocation.

The United States on Thursday imposed sanctions against five individuals, including high-ranking officials, as well as three organizations for the construction of the Kerch Bridge and the situation with Crimea. Washington also included the first pre-trial detention center of the Federal Penitentiary Service for Crimea and Sevastopol in the sanctions list for "the widespread human rights abuses."

"Nothing like what the US authorities describe is going on. All this is just another provocation. We didn't have a single negative opinion about the detention in the said pre-trial detention center," Opanasyuk told Sputnik.