Crimean Parliament Approves Bill on Russian Constitutional Amendments

Lawmakers from the State Council of Crimea supported during an extraordinary session on Thursday a bill on amending the national constitution, a Sputnik correspondent reported

SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2020) Lawmakers from the State Council of Crimea supported during an extraordinary session on Thursday a bill on amending the national constitution, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

The bill was passed by Russian parliament on Wednesday, and is now being studied by regional legislatures. The amendments need a two-thirds majority of support to move on.

"The draft law of the Russian Federation 'On improving the regulation of certain issues of organization and functioning of the public authorities,' was approved," Vladimir Konstantinov, the chairman of the Crimean State Council, said, adding that the bill was supported by a 67-2 vote.

The bill envisions new requirements for the president and officials of different levels, a ban on the transfer of Federal land and changes to the powers of the parliament. The legislation would also allow a sitting president to run for the top office again.

Russians will have their chance to vote on the bill on April 22.