Open Menu

Crimean Parliament Speaker Says Crimean Bridge Attacked By Kiev

Faizan Hashmi Published July 17, 2023 | 11:10 AM

Crimean Parliament Speaker Says Crimean Bridge Attacked by Kiev

SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2023) Crimean parliament speaker Vladimir Konstantinov said on Monday that the Crimean Bridge had been attacked by Kiev and that the Ukrainian authorities were aware of the fact that an automobile part of the crossing was a civilian object.

"Tonight, the Kiev terrorist regime committed a new crime by attacking the Crimean Bridge," Konstantinov said on Telegram.

Earlier on Monday, Sergey Aksyonov, the head of the Republic of Crimea, said that traffic had been suspended on the Crimean Bridge due to an emergency and urged people to avoid traveling via the bridge. The Russian Transport Ministry said that the support structure of the Crimean Bridge was not damaged, but there was damage to the roadway on the spans of the bridge from the side of Crimea.

Russia's Belgorod Region Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said that two people were killed and one girl was injured in the incident on the Crimean Bridge.

Related Topics

Injured Terrorist Governor Russia Parliament Traffic Belgorod Vladimir Putin Kiev From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 July 2023

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 July 2023

2 hours ago
 Dubai Press Club opens registration for Arab Media ..

Dubai Press Club opens registration for Arab Media Forum 2023

12 hours ago
 Grand Imam of Al-Azhar congratulates graduates of ..

Grand Imam of Al-Azhar congratulates graduates of Emerging Peacemakers Forum 202 ..

14 hours ago
 Shamma bint Mohammed meets Emirati students in Uni ..

Shamma bint Mohammed meets Emirati students in United Kingdom

14 hours ago
 Commercial transport activities contributed AED16 ..

Commercial transport activities contributed AED16 bn to Dubai Economy in 2022

14 hours ago
SEWA completes electricity connection to 1916 proj ..

SEWA completes electricity connection to 1916 projects in Sharjah

15 hours ago
 19th Liwa Date Festival begins tomorrow

19th Liwa Date Festival begins tomorrow

17 hours ago
 UAE President sends written letter to President of ..

UAE President sends written letter to President of Mexico with invitation to COP ..

18 hours ago
 In cooperation with WAM, UNA-OIC organises worksho ..

In cooperation with WAM, UNA-OIC organises workshop on Global Media Congress

19 hours ago
 UAE expresses solidarity with South Korea and offe ..

UAE expresses solidarity with South Korea and offers condolences over flood vict ..

19 hours ago
 Herald Holdings expands business at Sharjah Airpor ..

Herald Holdings expands business at Sharjah Airport International Freezone

20 hours ago

More Stories From World