Crimean Parliament Speaker Says Crimean Bridge Attacked by Kiev

SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2023) Crimean parliament speaker Vladimir Konstantinov said on Monday that the Crimean Bridge had been attacked by Kiev and that the Ukrainian authorities were aware of the fact that an automobile part of the crossing was a civilian object.

"Tonight, the Kiev terrorist regime committed a new crime by attacking the Crimean Bridge," Konstantinov said on Telegram.

Earlier on Monday, Sergey Aksyonov, the head of the Republic of Crimea, said that traffic had been suspended on the Crimean Bridge due to an emergency and urged people to avoid traveling via the bridge. The Russian Transport Ministry said that the support structure of the Crimean Bridge was not damaged, but there was damage to the roadway on the spans of the bridge from the side of Crimea.

Russia's Belgorod Region Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said that two people were killed and one girl was injured in the incident on the Crimean Bridge.