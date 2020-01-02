SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd January, 2020) Crimea is in for a good year thanks to a slew of proposed social and infrastructure projects, the head of the regional parliament told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"This year is bound to be successful and positive. We will launch many social and infrastructure projects of great importance: preschools, roads, hospitals. There is a lot to be done," Vladimir Konstantinov said.

Crimea, which rejoined Russia after a 2014 referendum, has been rebounding economically, he said. The region was slapped with EU and US sanctions that targeted its core industries, such as tourism.

The Crimean authorities hope that the recently launched rail-and-road bridge over the Kerch Strait, which has linked the Black Sea region to mainland Russia, will reenergize passenger and cargo traffic and bring back holiday makers.