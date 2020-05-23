UrduPoint.com
Crimean Public Figure Slams Ukraine For Skipping UN Security Council Meeting On Crimea

The refusal of the Ukrainian authorities to send representatives to attend a meeting of the UN Security Council on Crimea earlier in the week is hypocritical, head of the Ukrainian community in Crimea Anastasiya Gridchina on Saturday told Sputnik

On Thursday, a meeting on Crimea was conducted under the so-called Arria formula, which allows inviting members of non-government organizations and the public for consultations, in that case, Crimean citizens, who addressed the meeting via a videoconference. The Russian Permanent Mission said that the representatives of Ukraine, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Estonia skipped the meeting.

"There is nothing surprising in that Ukraine has ignored a unique meeting under the Arria formula. Ukraine does not need the truth about the life of the Crimeans, they are only after financial and political gains. The hypocrisy and opportunism of the Ukrainian authorities have once again shown themselves at their worst," Gridchina said.

The Crimean Peninsula rejoined Russia after nearly 97 percent of voters supported the move in a 2014 referendum, following a coup d'etat in Ukraine. Kiev insists that the territory was illegally seized from it by Russia, which Moscow strongly denies.

