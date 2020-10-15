UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Crimean Scientists Create New Inhalable Coronavirus Vaccine

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 15th October 2020 | 01:18 PM

Crimean Scientists Create New Inhalable Coronavirus Vaccine

Scientists at the Vernadsky Crimean Federal University have created a new COVID-19 vaccine that can be inhaled through the nose, biochemist Vladimir Oberemok, the head of the university's lab of cell technologies and DNA drugs, said on Thursday

SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2020) Scientists at the Vernadsky Crimean Federal University have created a new COVID-19 vaccine that can be inhaled through the nose, biochemist Vladimir Oberemok, the head of the university's lab of cell technologies and DNA drugs, said on Thursday.

The vaccine combines the methods of virology and genetics.

"Our original vaccine consists of one lasso-shaped oligonucleotide (a thiophosphate DNA fragment) which contains an activator of innate immunity � CpG sites � and an antigen in which a small fragment of the SARS-CoV-2 genome will be 'sown in' so that the body detects it and produces antibodies. The real threat of infection is expected to be waived after the vaccination with such an oligonucleotide," Oberemok was quoted in the university's press release as saying.

The vaccine's particular advantage before the competitors is that it can be taken intronasally � that is, be simply inhaled � with no injections needed, according to the press release.

The Crimean scientists said they were ready to launch all necessary phases of testing as soon as they receive sufficient funding.

Russia has already created two coronavirus vaccine. Sputnik V was the pioneer vaccine for the entire worldRussia officially registered it on August 11 and is completing the last phase of clinical trials as per the World Health Organization's protocols. Another one, the EpiVacCorona vaccine by the Vector state research center, is expected to get registered this week and embark on post-registration clinical trials.

Related Topics

World Russia Drugs Immunity Vladimir Putin August All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Hong Kong, Singapore agree 'travel bubble'

2 minutes ago

Norway to Join EU Sanctions Against Russia Over Na ..

2 minutes ago

Admin holds open court for resolving problems of w ..

2 minutes ago

PNCA to screen short films in " Divvy Film Festiva ..

2 minutes ago

S. Korea posts trade surplus for 5th month in Sept ..

6 minutes ago

Australian unemployment rate rises to 6.9 pct amid ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.