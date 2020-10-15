Crimean Scientists Create New Inhalable Coronavirus Vaccine

Scientists at the Vernadsky Crimean Federal University have created a new COVID-19 vaccine that can be inhaled through the nose, biochemist Vladimir Oberemok, the head of the university's lab of cell technologies and DNA drugs, said on Thursday

SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2020) Scientists at the Vernadsky Crimean Federal University have created a new COVID-19 vaccine that can be inhaled through the nose, biochemist Vladimir Oberemok, the head of the university's lab of cell technologies and DNA drugs, said on Thursday.

The vaccine combines the methods of virology and genetics.

"Our original vaccine consists of one lasso-shaped oligonucleotide (a thiophosphate DNA fragment) which contains an activator of innate immunity � CpG sites � and an antigen in which a small fragment of the SARS-CoV-2 genome will be 'sown in' so that the body detects it and produces antibodies. The real threat of infection is expected to be waived after the vaccination with such an oligonucleotide," Oberemok was quoted in the university's press release as saying.

The vaccine's particular advantage before the competitors is that it can be taken intronasally � that is, be simply inhaled � with no injections needed, according to the press release.

The Crimean scientists said they were ready to launch all necessary phases of testing as soon as they receive sufficient funding.

Russia has already created two coronavirus vaccine. Sputnik V was the pioneer vaccine for the entire world � Russia officially registered it on August 11 and is completing the last phase of clinical trials as per the World Health Organization's protocols. Another one, the EpiVacCorona vaccine by the Vector state research center, is expected to get registered this week and embark on post-registration clinical trials.